Ohio State vs. Wisconsin : How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The Ohio State University Buckeyes will play against the University of Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday.

Wisconsin has not lost a game this year.

The Buckeyes are 10-2.

If the Badgers win they will most likely secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

If OSU wins, it will improve the team's chances of the playoff committee selecting the Buckeyes for the final four.

Wisconsin is currently fourth in the playoff rankings and Ohio State is eighth in the rankings.

TV Channel: FOX-36 Pregame at 7 p.m. Game at 8 p.m.

Announcers: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft

Radio: WTOD-FM 106.5

Odds: Ohio State -6, 51 points

