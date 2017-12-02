'Share the Warmth' gathers coats for the needy

As Old Man Winter threatens to hold Toledo in his icy grip next week, many in the area might be caught outside without a coat or pair of gloves.

Share the Warmth 2.0 is looking to change that.

Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission, Susie's Coats, The Salvation Army, ProMedica and Hannah's Socks put together this large coat drive to make sure everyone has a chance to stay warm this winter.

Those in need of coats can go down to Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission at 3342 Monroe Street. You must bring a form of identification and will need to provide your name, the number of people in your household and your zip code.

The coat drive will run until the supplies of coats, gloves, hats and socks run out.

