Man hits fire hydrant, utility pole in deadly crash

Police were on the scene of a singe-vehicle deadly crash in Erie County early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on Columbus Avenue north of Strub Road in Perkins Township around 12:45 a.m.

Police say 50-year-old Kurt Fischer of Sandusky was headed northbound on Columbus Avenue when he went off the road and hit a fire hydrant and a utility pole.

Police say Fischer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Fischer was wearing his seatbelt, but believe alcohol is involved in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

