Cast of 'Whose Line Is It Anyway' coming to Toledo

Have you ever wanted to be in the audience of Whose Line Is It Anyway? Soon, you could have that chance.

The cast of the long-running improv comedy show is coming to Toledo on April 21.

Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murrary will be serving up laughs at the Stranahan Theater.

Audience participation is strongly encouraged, so bring your suggestions for a chance to join the cast on stage.

The hour-and-a-half show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available now.

