18-year-old dies in single-car crash, another sent to hospital with serious injuries

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of one person in Fulton County Friday night.

The crash occurred on US 20 in Royalton Township around 7 p.m.

Police say 18-year-old Zackary Floyd of Lyons was headed eastbound on US 20 when his car left the roadway and hit a ditch.

Police say his car ended up in a field. Floyd was taken to the Fulton County Health Center were he was pronounced dead.

Floyd's passenger, 18-year-old Jesse Navarro Jr. of Delta, was taken to the Toledo Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say neither man had on their seatbelt, and drugs appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.