Sprinkler systems put out small apartment fire in downtown

Crews were on the scene of a small apartment fire in downtown Toledo Friday night.

The fire occurred at Park Lane apartments on 23rd Street and Jefferson Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Officials say the fire started in an apartment on the sixth floor of the building and was put out by the sprinkler system. Crews say the fire was contained to just that apartment.

However, crews say some apartments below received some water damage. Officials say there were no injuries as the people who live in the apartment weren't home at the time.

All other tenants were evacuated and eventually let back in.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family who's apartment caught fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

