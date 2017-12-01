Man barricades self in room, induces panic

Police surrounded a home inside the Whitehouse Square Senior rental villas after a suicidal call.

When crews arrived police said 35-year-old Christopher Ray was barricaded in the bedroom of his parents home with a knife and gun.

Negotiators worked with him for close to three hours, before he willingly surrendered.

"We just secured the scene. Really the Lucas County negotiator did a great job. we appreciate that and it was good thing we didn't have to use Maumee's S.R. Team," said Deputy Chief Todd Kitzler with the Whitehouse Police

Ray walked away with minor injuries and will be charged with inducing panic.

