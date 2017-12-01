Maumee students working to feed malnourished children

Hundreds of elementary school students in Maumee are teaming up with community members to make sure malnourished kids in third world countries have food in their bellies.

"It's really cool that we can help people all over the world by just packing a meal that we probably take for granted," said Fifth Grader Carson Graetz.

"Everybody needs to eat every day so that they can grow up really strong and healthy," added Kylie Gerken, another fifth grader.

It's all hands on deck at Wayne Trail Elementary School in Maumee. More than 300 students have been packing meals for the hungry. The goal is to reach more than 37,000 packs of meals.

That really means more than 225,000 thousand meals will be assembled. Each bag contains six meals. The food is scientifically formulated to reverse the effects of malnutrition and starvation.

"There's four ingredients. Vitamins, veggies, soy and rice," explained Marci Wirtz, with Feed My Starving Children.

The ingredients go into a bag, the bags gets weighed, sealed and then eventually shipped to countries like Nicaragua, the Philippines and Haiti.

"I think here in the United States we definitely see poverty, but it's hard for us to understand what starvation is and to really grasp the impact that these volunteers are having," said Wirtz.

Before packing the meals, the students watched a video that taught them how to properly pack the food and why it's important. It helped them understand the value their work.

