UT students, UT Alumni are traveling together to the MAC Championship

The UT Alumni Association will be busing students from campus to Detroit Saturday morning.

Alumni said they started prepping for the big day two weeks before they knew the Rockets were playing in the Mac Championship. And people as far away as North Carolina and Louisiana are coming from for the big game.

A total of five buses will leave from rocket Hall at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. More than 8,000 student tickets were sold for UT alone.

"We're all really excited I know a lot of my friends were participating in relay for life tonight which is a 12 hour event but we're still getting up early we're gonna catch that bus we're gonna go to the game so we're really excited to go support our team up at Ford Field," said UT Sophomore Allison Dunne.

The alumni association helped to subsidize the costs for travel and food. The fun includes a pre-game party and a nice breakfast.

Student and alumni bus tickets are all sold out. Anyone interested in traveling on their own could've paid for tickets online or at the U-T ticket Office until 7 p.m. Friday.

