Lucas County Dems say three people have applied to fill vacant treasurer seat

The Lucas County Democratic Party chairman says three people have applied to fill the office of Lucas County Treasurer.

The seat will be open in early January when Wade Kapszukiewicz resigns in order to be sworn in as Toledo’s new mayor.

State Representative Michael Ashford, Toledo City Council member Lindsay Webb and Oregon City Council member James Seaman have applied to screen for the seat.

Democratic Chairman Josh Hughes says the three will go before a screening committee in the near future.

Hughes expects the Central Committee to meet on January 9th to pick a new Treasurer.

The person selected will have to run for election to the Lucas County Treasurers seat in the November 2018 General Election and would serve out the final two years of the term until 2020.

State Representative Michael Ashford is termed out in his Statehouse seat.

Democratic Chair Hughes says Ashford has publicly endorsed appointing Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson for the statehouse seat if Ashford is chosen for the Treasurer’s job.

If Lindsay Webb gets the job a vacancy will open on Toledo City Council that Democrats will have to fill.

And Oregon would be looking for a new council member if James Seaman gets the nod.

