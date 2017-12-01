Man to follow in father's and grandfather's footsteps as Toledo firefighter

Ryan Maraldo is following the career path of his father and grandfather (Source: WTOL)

30 men and women sworn in this morning as recruits for the Toledo Fire Department on Friday.

The class means TFD will be able to maintain their staffing levels.

For the recruits, today was about fulfilling a life-long dream.

There was a lot of pride at the ceremony as families watched their loved ones take the oath to be Toledo firefighters.

One family has gone through the ceremony three times, as a third generation is now committed to helping Toledo’s citizens.

21-year-old Ryan Maraldo is marking the beginning of his dream career.

“Awesome. It felt so good to be up there,” said Ryan.

Ryan is following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, both now retired form TFD.

“I think it is a part of me growing up. I have always been surrounded by it. I've always wanted to be a part of it. It was a goal of mine,” said Ryan.

It’s a proud moment for so many families, including the Maraldos.

“I couldn't be prouder,” said Ryan’s father Mike.

But the pride also comes with a bit of fear.

“The risk that comes with the job is always in the back of my mind, but good training, good firefighters,” said Mike. “Yeah, the risk is there but he'll be taken care of, he'll be taken care of.”

Set to graduate in the spring, the recruits will begin 10 weeks of EMS training on Monday, followed by 14 weeks of fire training.

It’s a different job now than it was decades ago.

Still, the first generation of Maraldo firefighters has good advice for the new recruit that is still relevant today.

“Be careful, and remember you are out there to help people and be good to them as you would want them to be good to you,” said Ryan’s grandfather Renzo Maraldo.

