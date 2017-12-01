Money Talks News: The cost of cosmetic surgery

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, as a nation, the U.S. spends about $8 billion a year on cosmetic surgery.

It's a number that's probably not going to go down as baby boomers fight to retain their youth.

I try to just ask them what's bothering them. I don't really want to start pointing things out to patients.

“My goal is to make them feel better,” said Dr. Blane Shatkin. "They're feeling inside younger than they're looking on the outside."

Diet and exercise can keep you young at heart as you grow older.

But to look younger may require something more dramatic; like cosmetic surgery.

But, it's not for everyone.

"You don't do it to get your job, or to make your spouse happy. You do it for yourself, and that's the only reason to do it. So if you don't feel that way, then you shouldn't be coming to me,” said Dr. Shatkin.

Since cosmetic surgery is never covered by insurance, you've got to be conscious of price.

But since you've only got one face, you also need to be really careful about the professional you select to do the work.

"You want to make sure they're well educated, board certified by the American Board of Medical Specialties and that they concentrate on the area that you particularly want,” said Dr. Shatkin.

The bottom line? Looking older is no fun.

