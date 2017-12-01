Sylvania Miracle on Main Street

The Miracle on Main festival started Friday night.

Three years ago, it was just a parade on Sunday. Now, it's a weekend full of events for all ages, including the new Mistletoe Marketplace on Maplewood Avenue ran by local artisans and crafters.

There's also many activities for kids with train and carriage rides, history and art tours, and of course, tons of shopping.

"This weekend we have Miracle on Main Street. It's an all weekend event from Friday, starting tonight, through Sunday. It starts off tonight with the art walk, our Mistletoe Market, Deck the Halls for History down at the historical village, and we also have our warming tent that's going to have kids activities, live music, and a beer garden for those of age," said Scott Stampflmeier, the Downtown Sylvania Association President.

Sylvania staple, J and G's, is providing their Elfin' Ale for the 5K runners. There will also be plenty of chances to try the Elfin' Ale and other libations even if you're not planning on running.

For those looking for non-alcoholic beverages, there's hot chocolate and kettle corn available in the warming tent. Prepare to get there early and take some time parking, especially if you're heading over on Sunday.

"Yeah, Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. It's going to be more difficult because Main Street will be closed and because the run. The run wraps, goes all the way around Lourdes and all the way back so there's going to be a bunch of road closures on Sunday for the run and the parade," Stampflmeier explained.

As soon as the parade is over, crews will clean it all up and you shouldn't have any trouble with your morning commute.

Well, not caused by the Miracle on Main Street anyway.

