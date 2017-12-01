Bowling Green offers free parking all December long

Residents and visitors to BG won't have to dig for change to feed the meter in December. The city is continuing its tradition of free parking in city lots throughout December.

Bowling Green mayor, Dick Edwards, is giving the gift of free parking this Christmas.

"It's really convenient to be free, especially when it is cold, you have to walk up and pay,” said Fredrick Stoldt, a local driver.

He encourages everyone to share rides and park in long-term spaces to give others room to shop and dine.

"It's a good way for the city to give back to people. Free parking in Downtown and the downtown lots is a great to entice people to come and enjoy our shops and our local restaurants,” said Joe Fawcett, Bowling Green’s Public Information Officer.

One of the local shops enjoying the beginning of the free parking is For Keeps right off Main Street.

"It is so convenient for people to be able to pop in and grab something and they don't have to worry about going to the kiosk to do the parking fees or worry about having to watch the clock and make sure they get their shopping done within a certain time span,” said Amy Craft Ahrens, the owner of the shop.

For Keeps has been in Bowling Green for more than 20 years. Craft Ahrens, the owner, said her customers talk about how much easier it makes their holiday shopping, especially the older ones.

"If they have to park in the furthest parts of the parking lot and then have to mess with the kiosk, and walk to the kiosk, it certainly is more convenient for them,” said Craft Ahrens.

All other parking regulations will still be in effect. This deal will end after the 31st of the month.

