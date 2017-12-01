Owens Community College holding free holiday photo session for those in need

It’s that time of year.

You’re probably already getting lots of holiday cards in the mail, and for many this includes professionally-taken family pictures.

Now the opportunity to have family portraits taken is being given to families who may not be in a position to schedule their own session with a photographer.

Owens Community College is hosting free photo sessions for families and individuals in need.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday in downtown Toledo, anyone can come get their picture taken.

There is no qualifier on the event, everyone is welcome.

Owens wants to make sure everyone has a family photo this holiday season.

"Family portraits, holiday portraits are expensive, getting holiday cards printed is expensive. Just having a nice family portrait, especially if you're presently staying in a shelter for people experiencing homelessness,” said Krista Kiessling, with Owens.



Every family will leave with a printed 5” by 7” photo, along with a thumb drive of their pictures.

The event is happening at the Owens Community College Learning Center in downtown Toledo at 1301 Monroe Street.