Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association have their annual paper sale Friday

Drivers throughout the day may have seen them selling papers.

That is because Friday was the annual Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association Paper Sale.

The money collected from the sales will go towards helping the kids in the area. For an example, if there are reports of a child in need of shoes, a coat, food anything else, the money made from Old Newsboys helps make the assistance possible. And all of the money donated stays within Toledo.

"There's a need locally, and it's just something you got to do. You got to help out the people that can't fully help themselves. So, it comes full circle at some point," said Rachel Doran ONGA first vice president, paper committee chair.

Last year, the the Old Newsboys spent more than $133,000 on shows and coats for Toledo children. It also provided nearly 1,000 Toledo area families with food baskets for Christmas which was funded by Drug Awareness Programs .

They also helped award scholarships to high school seniors who would not have had the chance to attend college.

