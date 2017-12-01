New company in Findlay is ready to flourish in northwest Ohio

A new business is up and running at Findlay's Tall Timbers West Industrial Park.

The McLane Company services hundreds of grocery stores and restaurants around the country.

The new facility will initially take on 300 employees, with a plan to expand to 425.

The company loves the new location in Hancock County partly because of it's proximity to the I-75 corridor and due to all the recent development in the area.

"Our workforce here is every evolving and doing quite well and that's one of the main key points why McLane chose to locate in northwest Ohio. It's our people that make the business work," said Findlay Mayor, Lydia Mihalik.

McLane Company is one of the largest supply chain service leaders and has 80 distribution centers across the U.S.

