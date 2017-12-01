Police investigating Toledo shooting that leaves 1 in hospital - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police investigating Toledo shooting that leaves 1 in hospital

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police were called to the 3100 block of Elm Street on reports of someone shot around 1 p.m.

Police say they found a man shot when they arrived, but he was shot at another location in town. 

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating to find out the original scene of the shooting.

We'll keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.

