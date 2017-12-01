30 recruits start their journey to becoming Toledo firefighters

A new era of Toledo Fire and Rescue began Friday as 30 recruits were sworn in, taking their first steps to becoming Toledo firefighters.

Nerves and excitement filled the room.

Excitement for the chance to live out their dreams, but nervousness for the intense training ahead of them.

In front of their family and friends, the 30 men and women took an oath to serve the citizens of Toledo.

Toledo Fire and Rescue chief Luis Santiago says this class will not only help with staffing numbers, but also brings in fresh blood to get the entire department excited and recommitted to the job they love.

"New blood, new ideas, new commitment. It's contagious and it gives our entire department and current firefighters energy, so it's a good thing," said Chief Santiago.

The recruits will go through ten weeks of EMS training and 14 weeks of fire training.

They will graduate in spring.

