UT Rockets win MAC Championship for first time since 2004

DETROIT, MI (WTOL) -

The Toledo Rockets beat the Akron Zips 45-28 to win the MAC Championship on Saturday.

It was the Toledo Rockets first MAC Championship game in 13 years. 

The Rockets (10-2) beat out Western Michigan the day after Thanksgiving to punch their ticket to Ford Field. 

