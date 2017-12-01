Full Supermoon This Weekend

This weekend will feature a brilliant display of the Full moon on Sunday. Nicknamed the "Full Cold Moon" in preparation of the Winter months ahead, this supermoon will appear brighter and larger than normal. This is the only supermoon of 2017 as the orbit of the moon approaches lunar perigee -- or its closest point in orbit to earth. To put this into perspective, the moon this weekend will be nearly 30,000 miles closer to earth compared to the full moon back in June this past summer!

Typically, the moon will appear 14% larger and up to 30% brighter during a supermoon. Skies are expected to be mainly clear into Sunday evening which should offer optimum viewing for the full moon. If you happen to miss, two supermoon occurrences will happen next month in January. The first on January 2nd and the rare "Blue Moon" (2nd full moon in a calendar month) on January 31st.