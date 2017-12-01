Former national security adviser Flynn charged with lying to FBI

(RNN) - Former national security adviser Michael Flynn has been charged with lying to FBI agents while serving in the White House, various media reports have confirmed.

Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump's national security adviser in February after serving for less than a month.

He is scheduled to make a plea at 10:30 a.m. Eastern.

Mueller's office charged Gen. Flynn, President Trump's national security adviser, with lying to FBI agents, while serving in the White House. pic.twitter.com/WBj9gV0N45 — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 1, 2017

