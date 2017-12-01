Bring a 'Gift of Joy' to WTOL to make a child's Christmas

BASF donates $1,200 and three boxes of teddies.png

Christmas is the season of giving, and the Gift of Joy toy drive gives you a chance to do just that.

There are needy children all over the world that won't get to wake up to presents on Christmas, Lucas County children included.

You can help by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to our Gifts of Joy Downtown Gift Drop.

Gifts of Joy Downtown Gift Drop

Thursday, Dec. 7th

6a-7p

WTOL 11 Studios

730 N. Summit. St.

Toledo, OH 43604

A place to donate your toy will be set up in the station’s parking lot.

Lots of community members will be on hand to donate toys as well, such as:

Wade Kapszukiewicz

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp

Tony Packo

WSPD's Scott Sands

Rick from the River

Freddy and Freida Falcon

Rocky and Rocksy

Muddy the Mudhen

Big "E" from Owens Community College and so many more!

All toys donated will go to children in the care of Lucas County Children’s Services.

This includes children living with relatives or their families under LCCS supervision.

The gifts you drop off will benefit children as old as 21, but the agency is especially in need of gifts for newborns to four-year-olds.

You can drop off your toy anytime between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you can't make it downtown that day, you can drop a gift off at any of these locations until December 10.



