Park in BG for free this Christmas

Residents and visitors to BG won't have to dig for change to feed the meter in December.

Bowling Green mayor Dick Edwards is giving the gift of free parking this Christmas.

Mayor Edwards said there will be no charge to park during the entire month of December.

He encourages everyone to share rides and park in long-term spaces to give others room to shop and dine.

All other parking regulations will still be in effect.

