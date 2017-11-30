Eastwood Eagles lose in overtime against the Wheelersburg Pirates

The Eastwood Eagles took their first loss of the 2017 season as the state title slipped through their fingers and landed in hands of the Wheelersburg Pirates, 14-21.

The Eagles scored first on a touchdown with 3:45 left in the second quarter but failed to convert the extra point.

Wheelersburg answered with a touchdown and extra point with :42 left in the half to make it 7-6 Wheelersburg.

After Eastwood went ahead in the 4th quarter with a touchdown and 2-point conversion, Wheelersburg answered with a touchdown of their own with less than 20 seconds left in regulation to tie the game.

The Eagles are at the end of what has been a historic season. Northern Buckeye champions, and with one more victory, they can claim their very first state title.

Running back Jaden Rayford leads a dynamic Eastwood offense. He has more than 2,000 on the ground with 35 touchdowns.

Overall, the Eagles average nearly 40 points per game. Only twice has their opponent's defense held Eastwood under 30 points, equaling the number of times the offense scored more than 50 points.

Meanwhile, the defense is equally dominating. On average, the defense gives up less than a touchdown per game. In fact, Eastwood's defense has more shutouts, four, than double digit games, three.

Their opponent, the Wheelersburg Pirates, is also 14-0 and ranked third in the state.

The Pirates also have a strong offense, averaging 32 points per game. Defensively, Wheelersburg also has similar numbers, allowing 7.5 points per game.

But unlike Eastwood, whose closest game was a two-touchdown victory last week over South Range, Wheelersburg edged out their semi-final game 15-10 in their semi-final.

The game kicked off at 3 p.m. at the Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.