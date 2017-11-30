Mayor-Elect Kapszukiewicz already training for the job

Mayor-Elect Wade Kapszukiewicz has yet to take office, but he already began training for the job.

Kapszukiewicz was in Boston for a training seminar for newly elected mayors.

The trip cost nothing for Toledo taxpayers, but the mayor-elect says it was extremely beneficial for networking and ideas for our area.

He gained great insight on policing strategies, budget issues, and was also able to share Toledo’s struggle with the algal blooms and get feedback from other communities on the issue.

“I thought that was something that at least in this room was unique to our city,” Kapszukiewicz said. “I can’t tell you how many different mayors came up to me, different organizations, business leaders came up to me with different ideas, different thoughts to help us think about that problem a little differently and that’s very valuable.”

He says his experience at the U.S. Conference of Mayors will help him hit the ground running when he takes his place as mayor on January 2.

Until then, he has several meetings about the transition discussing various topics like public safety, economic development, water quality and even plans to meet with neighbors.

