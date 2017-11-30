Woman learns self-defense after being robbed earlier in the day

In our world more women feel the need to protect themselves against an attacker.

Thursday, several took advantage of a free self-defense class at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library Main Branch.

For one woman at the training came at the perfect time after a terrifying experience earlier that day.

LeAnne Guerin is legally blind and deaf due to a brain injury. She was out with her assistance dog, Jezci, Thursday when they were approached by three men. She says they stole her purse and her dog reacted.

“There were people that came from behind us and because I can't hear or see back there, [Jezci] became a little protective," said Guerin.

LeAnne says Jezci barked and the thief's d ropped her purse and left. The situation left her fearful that's when she came to main library branch where she learned they had a self-defense class.

"I believe this is going to be beneficial for us to re-enter and integrate safely into the community again," Guerin said .

Bertha Horsley teaches Taekwondo at Toneff’s Tae Kwon Do and says teaching self-defense classes gives her purpose.

"These modern days we basically feel like we are living in fear,” said Horsley, who is a second-degree black belt. “So, having this self-defense class it really helps to get more confident in ourselves."

Those in the class learned several basic release techniques to help them get away from an attacker. Girls in the class say the tips were very useful, easy to do and remember.

"When you're on the ground and you use your feet to get them off of you, that was a good technique," said Kamijiona Griffin, a student in the class.

"It's good to know how to defend yourself in any situation,” added Joshlyn Toliver. “No matter who it is, you have to know your surroundings and you have to protect yourself because nobody will do it for you."

LeAnne and Jezci say despite their scare Thursday afternoon, they were grateful for the lesson if it ever happens again.

The library will have another self-defense class on January 24th from 3:30-4:30 with Sgt. Tyson Coates in the Main Library’s Huntington Room.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.