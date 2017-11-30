TPS, Perrysburg schools recruiting bus drivers

There is a nationwide shortage of bus drivers and northwest Ohio is only one of those affected areas.

Aura Norris has been with Perrysburg Schools for more than 20 years.

"It's not really a choice not to have a bus route running," Norris said. "So if we don't have substitutes, we end up using our dispatcher, our mechanics. And then of course that's not very efficient. First of all and it takes them away from their job."

Norris said the way they attract employees is by giving them full time employment, which will give them health benefits. They drive the kids to and from school but then are hall monitors during lunch to give them full time hours.

She said starting pay for bus drivers is between $20 and $25 per hour.

Despite the pay and benefits schools still struggle to find qualified employees. Norris said the idea of driving a bus with 70 kids is stressful.

"It is a huge liability. With a school bus driver you've got those kids in your hands, and it's just not for everybody," Norris said. "But I think the other thing is the candidate pool for all positions is much lower now than it has been since I've been here at the district."

Toledo Public Schools recently had a job fair to hire bus drivers and substitutes, but they are still searching for more.

