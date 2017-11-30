'Holidays at the Manor House' to open Saturday

“Holidays at the Manor House” is a Toledo tradition spanning four decades at the Wildwood Metropark Preserve.

The house features 37 decorated rooms, each with a different theme sparkling with the Christmas spirit. Each room is decorated by a volunteer group or individual.

The process is challenging but rewarding.

“What we ask for is you come through when visiting, fill out an interest card," Shannon Hughes of the Manor House said. "We’ll mail you an application and we’d love to hear your ideas."

The Manor House was home to the Stranahan family, founders of Champion Spark Plug. It and surrounding property was purchased by the Metroparks in the mid-seventies.

Volunteers gather to decorate the house for the holidays each year since the acquisition. New this year, the Manor House will now be open for sixteen days instead of nine.

“People demanded it. The biggest criticism we hear is ‘Why don’t you do it more than one week?” This year we’ve gone ahead and given that a go,” Hughes said.

But one thing that hasn’t changed: Admission is still free. ‘Holidays at the Manor House” opens Saturday and runs through Sunday December 17th between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.