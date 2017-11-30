WBGU to air BGSU hockey game for first time in 40 years

Bowling Green State University is getting some screen time on WBGU.

WBGU will air a live broadcast of the BGSU hockey game for the first time in almost 40 years.

The broadcast will be a local production, with BGSU students producing promotional videos, operating the cameras and running the video board under the direction of WBGU-TV staff.

BGSU will face-off against long-time rival Bemidji State at 7:30 p.m.

Plans are in the works to air a second live hockey broadcast on February 2 against Michigan Tech against 7:30 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.