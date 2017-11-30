Police looking for suspect in deadly south Toledo shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police looking for suspect in deadly south Toledo shooting

Police are looking for a man who is a suspect in the murder of a man in south Toledo.

Police believe 32-year-old Lonzo Rivers was involved in the shooting of Dakoda Rogers on November 20.

Police found 25-year-old Rogers on Spencer Street around 2:30 p.m.

Police say Rogers was shot in the parking lot of a gas station, tried to drive away. Police say Rogers then crashed into a vacant building across the street.

He died in the hospital.

Rivers is described as a black male standing at five feet eleven inches and weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

