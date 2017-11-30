TPD searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Toledo police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday.

Police say Tia Foster was last seen at 3446 149th around 11:30 p.m.

She is described as a black female standing at five feet five inches and weighting 249 pounds.

Police say Foster may be with De'Aaron Hutcherson in Perrysburg.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

