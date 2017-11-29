TFD, TPD raise money for officer shot on duty at annual hockey game

Every year Toledo's finest and bravest battle it out on the ice. It's a friendly rivalry to see not only who wins but who sells the most tickets for their charity. But this year is a little different.

Just a day Detective Jason Picking was shot while on duty, the charity benefiting from Toledo Police tickets sold, Feet on the Street , vowed to hand the donations meant for their charity over to the Picking family.

" I know him. He's a strong guy. He works hard day in and day out. There's no doubt in my mind that once everybody realized he was going to make it that he was going to put in an effort to get out of the hospital pretty quickly. It's what he did," said David Donovan who plays for the TPD team.

And now Toledo Fire is following suit. They are pledging their donations will go to help one of their own battling cancer but also to The Picking Family.

"We have a fabulous relationship with TPD and we are always there to take care of them we have their backs and they have ours," said Jeff Koenigseker with Local 92 TFD. "We're out there because we love to play hockey, but we love to get together to raise money for people as well."

Generosity from a local Charity, TFD, and the community, have shown a local family and the Toledo Police Department that they are not alone during this tough time.

"We are looking out for the Pickings and wishing them the best in Jason's recovery and we want to make sure that is all they focus on is his recovery and not other concerns," said Sgt. Kevan Toney. "You see that in Toledo, our community is known for taking care of each other when a tragedy happens. That's what happened in this case. The Pickings are being taken care of and we thank the community for that."

On Saturday night Detective Picking was able to drop the puck at the Toledo Walleye game.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.