Ohio's Attorney General, Secretary of State form unity ticket for Governor race

In the Ohio political world, two opponents for Ohio Governor are now teaming up.

Republican competitors Mike DeWine and Jon Husted are forming a unity ticket, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Ohio's Attorney General will top the ticket as governor and Secretary of State Husted will run as lieutenant governor.

The announcement came on Thursday at events in Dayton and Columbus.

Husted released this statement Thursday morning:

I want to thank you for the trust and support you have placed in me as I have campaigned to serve the people of Ohio as our next governor. I have been genuinely inspired by your words of encouragement and motivated by your confidence in me. When I announced in May that I would seek the Republican Nomination for Governor, I made my mission clear: I want to make sure that no matter how you grew up; whether you were an adopted kid from a small town like me, or if you are a kid who grew up in a tough neighborhood in the inner city, that the American dream is alive and well for you in Ohio.That mission is taking a big step toward becoming a reality, but it will come in the service as Lieutenant Governor, not Governor.Today, Mike DeWine and I will announce that we will be working together as a team in this mission, Mike as Governor and me as Lieutenant Governor. Tina and I made this decision for one major reason: Republicans have been fighting with each other long enough. Had I continued my run for Governor, Mike and I would have fought a brutal campaign that would have left the winner bruised and broken with only a few months to rebuild in time for the General Election. We would have spent millions of dollars fighting each other rather than focusing on winning the election that really matters in November. Republicans have been fighting with each other long enough. Had I continued my run for Governor, Mike and I would have fought a brutal campaign that would have left the winner bruised and broken with only a few months to rebuild in time for the General Election. We would have spent millions of dollars fighting each other rather than focusing on winning the election that really matters in November. There is nothing that my campaign for Governor has been about that will be lost with this decision. Everything I stand for and everything I said I would do will still be accomplished. The only thing that will change is my job title, not my mission. I'm proud to be part of a team with Mike DeWine, who I've always respected and who has served with passion, honor and integrity.Running for public office should not be about the candidate, it should always be about the mission of serving others and creating a better world to pursue the American dream. If you believe in me, I ask that you support my decision, because I believe it is the best way to serve you and the people of Ohio.

At the top of their list for improving Ohio sits improving the education of opioid addiction.

The duo says the fight against drugs starts with educating children.

"We are going to do it in every single grade, K through 12. We will teach them how to live a healthy lifestyle free from addiction," DeWine said.

He says he plans to ask the state for more money to fight the epidemic.

The pair will have Lt. Governor Mary Taylor and U.S. Representative Jim Renacci as their two main contenders in the primary.

Taylor has also scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon to make a major announcement on her campaign.

It's more crowded on the Democrat side.

The five confirmed candidates are Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill, former U.S. Representative Betty Sutton, State Senator Joseph Schiavoni, former State Representative Connie Pillich and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

It is also expected that head of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and former Ohio Attorney General treasurer Richard Cordray will join the race.

