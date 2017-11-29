Inmates enjoy the opportunity to build bikes as gifts for kids to have on Christmas

Many of us remember waking up Christmas morning to a pile of gifts under the tree, but sadly not all children get the same happy memory.

Lucas County Children's Services along with others are trying to make sure every kid, no matter their struggles, will wake up Christmas day with more than they had before.

Wednesday morning five, level-one inmates were chosen to build 153 bikes.

"It means a lot, it really does. It really gets to my heart to be part of it. It means a lot," said Level-one inmate, Ronald Matney.

All of the inmates chosen are part of a maintenance crew.

Julie Malkin with the Lucas County Children services said their skills are necessary to help put the bikes together.

She said the kids who use their services don't often get to experience the normal lifestyle of other kids, like having sleepovers, or even going swimming.

"But the one things kids can do regardless of their situation is they can ride a bike. For many of them this is the first time they will receive a brand new bicycle and so it's the best feeling knowing you're making that kind of difference for a kid who's really been dealt a tough deck of cards in life," Malkin explained.

The bikes will be delivered to Children's Services Thursday morning and each child that receives one will get a helmet, bike lock, and bike safety information.

