More issues arise for the Lucas County Jail

There has been a lot of talk about the Lucas County jail with a recent death, two employees no longer working there and what's next for a new location.

Former deputy Gerald Crawford resigned for personal reasons Tuesday prior to a disciplinary hearing.

Former Corrections Officer Lamonte Hobbs was fired after a review board charged him with a misdemeanor assault.

Hobbs got into an altercation after an inmate made a gesture with his middle finger, Hobbs then put him in a choke-hold.

Detective Rob Sarahman said that when Hobbs was asked about it, he was not truthful. Sarahman said the policies and practices they have at the department didn't support Hobb's actions.

"The reports were not accurate from what we saw on the video of what occurred. We ended up charging him with several charges with the use of force, false and improper reports, conduct of becoming," said Detective Sarahman.

These two cases are not related to the Lisa McCray death.

There also aren't any new updates to a new jail location. They are evaluating sites based on what works best for residents, and our local law enforcement.

