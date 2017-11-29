First Alert Weather: Showers likely Thursday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

First Alert Weather: Showers likely Thursday

Thursday will bring the only chance of rain this week.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will make for a mild start to December.

Have the umbrella ready Thursday morning.  A dry weekend is ahead.

Thursday 8:00 AM:  Early morning commuters should find dry weather.

Thursday Noon:  Rain showers are likely from mid-morning through lunchtime.

Thursday 2:00 PM:  Dry weather is likely for the after school hours.

Highs will be around 50 degrees near midday.  A breezy afternoon is expected.

