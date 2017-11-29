First Alert Weather: Showers likely Thursday

Thursday will bring the only chance of rain this week.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will make for a mild start to December.

Have the umbrella ready Thursday morning. A dry weekend is ahead.

Thursday 8:00 AM: Early morning commuters should find dry weather.

Thursday Noon: Rain showers are likely from mid-morning through lunchtime.

Thursday 2:00 PM: Dry weather is likely for the after school hours.

Highs will be around 50 degrees near midday. A breezy afternoon is expected.

Stop by and say hello! I will be at the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo

to do the weather live from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday evening.

Robert Shiels WTOL