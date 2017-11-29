First Alert Weather: Showers likely Thursday

Thursday will bring the only chance of rain this week.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday will make for a mild start to December.
Have the umbrella ready Thursday morning. A dry weekend is ahead.
Thursday 8:00 AM: Early morning commuters should find dry weather.
Thursday Noon: Rain showers are likely from mid-morning through lunchtime.
Thursday 2:00 PM: Dry weather is likely for the after school hours.
Highs will be around 50 degrees near midday. A breezy afternoon is expected.
Stop by and say hello! I will be at the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo
to do the weather live from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday evening.
Robert Shiels WTOL
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.