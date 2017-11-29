Findlay City Schools evaluating wind damage cost

People are still being impacted from the powerful winds that wreaked havoc on Findlay three weeks ago.

The straight line winds that blew through the city of Findlay on November 5 seems to have left the most damage along Trenton avenue.

At Findlay High School, the damage is evaluated at around $250,000. But that is only current repairs. The district has an estimated $250,000 in additional repairs to go.

At a special school board meeting, the district acted on a section of the Ohio Revised Code that allows them to expedite the process of hiring contractors.

The biggest focus is to repair any remaining leaks in the roof, and to get all HVAC units operating before colder winter weather sets in.

But the biggest problem is the auxiliary gym roof, which was partially moved by the wind. The damage shut the gym down for the last few weeks, and can't reopen until the repairs are complete.

"Because it really handicaps us as a district not to be able to use that auxiliary gym right now. it backs up our physical education classes over the winter, and then all of the sports that are involved after schools, that pushes pushes practices back and really handicaps us there," said superintendent Ed Kurt.

The district will accept contractor bids by December 6 and plan to act on the proposal at their December 11 school board meeting.

