Family offers $5K reward in hopes to find family member's killer

While Toledo Police is investigating the murder of 49-year-old Stacy Coker, his family is offering a reward of $5,000 in hopes that someone will come forward with information about his killer.

It's been three months since police found Coker shot and left for dead on the 900 block of Continental Boulevard near Dorr Street and Richards Road.

The coroner ruled his death as a homicide after he was shot once in the forehead and once in the face.

Coker's family doesn't deny the fact that he has been convicted of crimes and drug offenses in the past, but they said he was working for some time to turn his life around.

Coker who was not only a father, but also a grandfather, is described as a "big family man." He was at every family gathering and was always there for his loved ones. This is why his family is putting their money together to offer a such a big monetary reward to anyone with information that'll lead to Coker's killer.

"No one had the right to take his life you know. I don't know what it was all about, but it wasn't worth taking a life. Only God takes lives, not man," said Coker's cousin, Lisa Reeves.

"I want this to be over so I can spread his ashes and let him fly. I need that so desperately. I do," said Willie Mae Coker, Coker's mom, as she fought back tears.

In addition to the Coker family's $5,000 reward, Crime Stopper is also offering a reward if a tip is called into their hotline.

The neighborhood were the shooting happened is surrounded by houses. The Coke family is hoping someone saw or heard something that will help.

Anyone with any information about Stacy Coker's murder is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.