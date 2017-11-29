Board of Elections finalizes recounts

It's been three weeks since voters went out and allowed their voices to be heard.

But on Wednesday, two races were officially called after a recount.

The board of elections finalized the votes for Spencer Township Trustee and a Toledo Municipal Judge race. Each race was within the amount to make a recount necessary.

As a result, Joe Howe will become a judge and Michael Hood will be a Spencer Township Trustee.

