Board of Elections finalizes recounts - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Board of Elections finalizes recounts

(Source: AP Image) (Source: AP Image)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

It's been three weeks since voters went out and allowed their voices to be heard.

But on Wednesday, two races were officially called after a recount.

The board of elections finalized the votes for Spencer Township Trustee and a Toledo Municipal Judge race. Each race was within the amount to make a recount necessary.

As a result, Joe Howe will become a judge and Michael Hood will be a Spencer Township Trustee.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly