Mercy Health donates more than $1K worth of food to Nightingales Harvest

The Mercy Health team went grocery shopping to help a local organization Wednesday.

They went shopping to ensure that people in the community, who are battling cancer, will eat well this Christmas season.

The team bought $1,500 worth of food to give to Nightingales Harvest. The donation was made possible through a program at Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center. The program is supposed by an endowment from the Grey Nuns and private donations.

Nightingales Harvest was very thankful for the help.

"When they told me, I was jumping up and down. I was crying. I was going crazy saying, 'I can't believe you guys are so wonderful to the people in this community. And of course it's going to stretch all over Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan families, because that's what we deal with. So it's absolutely wonderful," said Lisa Kornback-Eisenback, the CEO/founder of Nightingales Harvest.

"Nightingales does fabulous work with our cancer center. They are very involved in the families and it's our way of giving to them because they give back to our families," said Michelle Isaacs, a Mercy Health social worker.

The program offers assistance to about 6,000 patients every year.

