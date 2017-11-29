Family cat killed in Waterville Township house fire

A fire erupted at a home in Waterville Township Wednesday afternoon, killing a cat inside.

The fire broke out at 6631 Hutchinson Drive at about 2:30 p.m.

According to crews on the scene, the fire started in a room in the back of the house. There was minimal damage.

Firefighters say the house is occupied, but no one was inside at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. Firefighters rescued a pet dog and lizard, however a cat was killed in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

