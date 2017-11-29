Donate to the Gift of Joy toy drive at Brondes Ford in Maumee

The season of giving is upon us, and you have the chance to make sure children in need in our area wake up to presents on Christmas Day.

Every toy donated to the Gift of Joy toy drive will benefit a child in the care of Lucas County Children Services.

One place you can donate new, unwrapped gifts is Brondes Ford in Maumee.

This is the first year the dealership is participating in the toy drive.

"It's a great opportunity for us to give back to the community. We do a lot of things, but this is the most fun right here," said Andy Shambarger of Brondes Ford.

You can donate gifts at Brondes on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All the toys will be delivered to Lucas County Children's Services. The organization is hoping to give more than 2,000 children a Merry Christmas this year.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.