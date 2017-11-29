Inmates build bikes for kids this Christmas

Many of us remember the feeling of running downstairs on Christmas morning to find gifts under the tree as a child.

Sadly, it's a memory many of the kids at Lucas County Children's Services don't have.

Level One inmates at the Toledo Correction Institute spent their day Wednesday trying to change that.

Five inmates worked to put together 153 bikes for needy children this Christmas.

The bikes will be for kids of all ages and range from tricycles to mountain bikes.

In addition to the bikes, each child will receive a helmet, bike lock and bike safety information.

One man building the bikes said he was excited to be chosen for the task.

"Us inmates volunteered to help with the bike program to give the children a positive thing. I'm always looking for a positive thing to do while I'm in here. It makes us feel good to help donate and be a part of it," said inmate Ronald Matney.

The bikes will go to Lucas County Children's Services and surrounding counties.

