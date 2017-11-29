Ohio National Guard welcomes home more than 300 troops

The Ohio National Guard is welcoming home more than 300 soldiers just in time for the holidays.

Members of the 148th Infantry Regiment of the Ohio National Guard out of Walbridge come home Wednesday.

The troops have been overseas for ten months, taking part in joint training with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army.

According to the Ohio National Guard, the battalion or parts of it have been mobilized in support of Operation Noble Eagle, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom-Afghanistan.

The public is welcome to their coming home ceremony held at the Stranahan Theater at 6 p.m.

