Tiffin PD arrest robbery suspects, find drugs in their residence - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tiffin PD arrest robbery suspects, find drugs in their residence

Nicholas Butler (Source: Tiffin PD) Nicholas Butler (Source: Tiffin PD)
Meagon Jonas (Source: Tiffin PD) Meagon Jonas (Source: Tiffin PD)
Zachary Neff (Source: Tiffin PD) Zachary Neff (Source: Tiffin PD)
TIFFIN, OH (WTOL) -

Three people are now behind bars in Seneca County on robbery and drug charges. 

Police were investigating a report of a home invasion in Tiffin, where a man said four males entered his home and assaulted him while his children were there.

The man told police that the assailants also got away with cash and other property.

Police say the investigation led to the arrest of 28-year-old Nicholas Butler of Detroit, 27-year-old Meagon Jonas of Tiffin and 24-year-old Zachary Neff of Tiffin.

Police then searched a residence in Tiffin related to the suspects and found crack cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, criminal tools and other items indicative to drug trafficking.

"I credit the tenacity and hard work from all the officers involved in investigating this case. These types of violent crimes can never be tolerated in any community, and it was a great day for Tiffin and society in general when these suspects were arrested," said Tiffin police chief Fred Stevens.

Bishop is charged with trafficking crack cocaine in the vicinity of a school and robbery, Jonas is charged with complicity to trafficking in crack cocaine in the vicinity of a school and Neff is charged with complicity to robbery.

Police say additional charges are pending on additional suspects and completion of lab analysis on the substance discovered inside the residence.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly