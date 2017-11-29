TN man abandons 8-year-old son in Rossford Meijer - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TN man abandons 8-year-old son in Rossford Meijer

Joseph McGuffin (Source: Rossford PD) Joseph McGuffin (Source: Rossford PD)
ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) -

Police have arrested a Tennessee man whom they say left his 8-year-old son inside of a store in Rossford.

Police say 45-year-old Joseph McGuffin is charged with child endangering after leaving his son inside of a Meijer. 

Police say McGuffin then drove around and contemplated leaving his 5-year-old daughter in a nearby Kroger. 

Meijer employees alerted police to the situation. 

Wood County Children's Services and Rossford Police are investigating.

