Dog owners can now get licenses at Toledo libraries

Lucas County Auditor Anita Lopez announced Wednesday that dog owners can now get licenses at the branches of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library.

The library and auditor's office are teaming up with Lucas County Canine Care and Friends of Lucas County Love Dogs to encourage those who currently have unlicensed dogs to change that.

There are over 38,000 dog owners who purchased over 53,000 licenses in Lucas County, but LCCC believes there could be thousands of dog owners with unlicensed pets.

"We want to make it very clear that there are many benefits to licensing your dog," said Richard Stewart, director of LCCC. "First, the law requires dog owners to purchase a license. If your licensed dog get lost and our canine control specialist finds it, the pet will receive a safe and free ride home. Also, most dog parks require a license."

Lopez said the partnership with the libraries is to provide more convenient locations for people to get dog licenses.

With the libraries, the locations that offer dog licenses jump from 18 to 31.

"As a community anchor with 20 locations countywide and outstanding customer service, we look forward to welcoming Lucas County dog lovers to the library to license their pooches," said Jason Kucsma, deputy director at Toledo-Lucas County Public Library.

During each week between December 1 to January 31, Friends of Lucas County Dogs will randomly award a pair of Toledo Huntington Center event tickets to those purchasing a new dog license.

