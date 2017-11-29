Harsh Chill to come in Early December!

December will start off mild, but a big chill will move in behind a powerful cold front early next week.







Highs on Monday will be well above average with highs in the upper 50s before rain chances and a cold front push through late Monday and early Tuesday.









Temperatures will come crashing down through early December with highs only in the lower 30s and upper 20s with an increase in snow chances. These frigid temperatures will likely last for several days, into mid December. More mild weather will hold off, until at least to the second weekend of December!







