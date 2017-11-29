180th Fighter Wings conducts Wednesday morning tests

(WTOL) - If you live in Toledo, Sandusky or Hillsdale, you might hear some noise in the sky Wednesday morning.

Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing are conducting a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system.

You may see the fighter jets in close proximity to Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which play the role of an aircraft identified as a potential threat as practice for the jets.

These exercises are conducted as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command's Operation Noble Eagle, which was initiated after September 11.

The test will be done from 7:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

